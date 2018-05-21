Baseball Panthers outscored opponents 36-10 last week

The OTHS baseball team went 3-1 last week, outscoring its opponents a combined 36-10 in the four games. However, the one loss was the Panthers' first at the hands of a Southwestern Conference team this season.
OTHS fell 3-0 to the Tigers on May 15 but bounced back to rattle off three victories in as many days — a 10-2 over Collinsville on May 17, a 6-2 over Freeburg on May 18, and 20-3 over Triad on May 19.
Edwardsville 3, OTHS 0
OTHS suffered just its third defeat of the season, falling to Southwestern Conference rival Edwardsville 3-0 on May 15 at Tom Pile Field.
It was the Panthers’ first league loss, but it had no bearing on the standings, as O’Fallon had already locked up the conference title outright.
The Panthers managed just two hits — doubles by Matthew Albritton and Hayden Juenger — against Tigers starter Reid Hendrickson, who threw the first six innings to record his fifth win of the season. Chase Gockel pitched the seventh inning, striking out two and walking one, to earn his 12th save.
Brayden Arnold (6-2, 2.86 ERA) took the loss for OTHS. He started and threw four inning, allowing two earned runs on three hits. He struck out five and walked three. Jaysn Miller also tossed two innings, giving up a single run on two hits. Miller struck out two and walked no one.
OTHS 10, Collinsville 2
The Panthers swept the season series with a 10-2 win over Collinsville on May 17 at Fletcher Field.
Hayden Juenger (7-0, 0.90 ERA) got the win for OTHS, tossing 5 2/3 innings while allowing just one earned run on four hits and one walk. He struck out six Kahoks.
At the plate, Juenger also had two hits and a sacrifice. He also scored once and drove in three.
But Nathan Martin was the offensive standout of the day for the Panthers, collecting three hits, including a double. He also scored two runs and had two RBIs.
Quinn Lowery also had a multi-hit game for OTHS (double, single, RBI).
Others getting hits for O'Fallon were Albritton (run, RBI), Arnold (RBI, sacrifice), Nick Boone (run), Josh Gibson (run, stolen base), Jake Holan (double, run), and Jeremy Reno (run).
OTHS 6, Freeburg 2
Five O'Fallon pitchers held the Midgets to only two runs off of one hit and five free passes.
Miller (4-1, 2.77 ERA) notched the win for his 1 2/3 innings of work. He walked only one batter and did not give up a hit or a run.
Boone and Martin both had two hits apiece for O'Fallon. Boone also had an RBI and a base on balls.
Also at the plate of OTHS, Arnold had a double, two walks and two runs scored. Jacob Dreyer (.333) had a single, sacrifice, RBI, a walk and a run. Juenger had a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Lowery had a single, run, RBI and a sacrifice. Reno (.314) had an RBI to go along with two free passes. Marc Rodriguez also had a single.
OTHS 20, Triad 3
The Panthers' offense exploded off the pitching from the non-conference neighbors to the north.
OTHS had 12 hits and drew 14 walks off of Triad.
Arnold (.386) and Albritton (.442) both had three-hit days. Two of Arnold's hits were doubles, and he drove in five. Albritton had a home run, a double, two RBIs and scored four times.
Juenger (.443) also had two hits, including a triple. He also scored three times, had two RBIs and two walks.
Collecting singles for OTHS were Gibson (.297), Lowery (.419), Martin (.380) and Shelton (.268).
Adam Drewry (4-0, 1.95 ERA) pitched four innings and got the win. He did not allow a run. The Knights got two hits against him. He did not walk a batter and struck out two.
