St. Clare girls track team wins state, sets records

St. Clare Catholic School in O'Fallon won the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state track meet at Herrin High School on May 12 and set two state records in the process.
St. Clare topped the 37-team field in the small school class with 68 total points. St. Bruno Catholic was second with 59 team points.
It was the first time in school history the St. Clare girls won the overall state title.
The St. Clare girls 4 x 100 relay team of Maddie Schillinger, Niki Thoman, Katelyn Knaust and Caitlin Conrad also won first place, setting a new state record of 53:08.
In addition, the 4 x 400 relay team also won first place. The squad of Tia Golder, Schillinger, Knaust and Crouch set another new state record with a time of 4:27.99.
Second-place individual winners for St. Clare were Kiley McMinn in the 1600 meters (5:36.18), Conrad in the 100 (13.18) and 200 meters (27.47), and Valerie Finck in high jump (4-10).
The St. Clare boys seventh-grade 4 x 200 relay team also placed first at the state meet with a time of 1:46.87. The team is composed of Sean Chaffee, Ian Taylor, Adam McCollum, and Ben Hug.
St. Clare also extended its Belleville Diocesan Track Title to 15 years. The school competed two weeks ago at Althoff Catholic High School against five other schools in the Belleville Diocese.
The team St. Clare track team is coached by Tom Fischer and Mark Somraty.
Class L meet
At the SIJHSAA large school girls state meet, held May 12 in Carterville, Fulton Junior High in O'Fallon had one individual champion and one third-place finisher. Ellie Johnston had the best throw in the discus with a distance of 93-09, and Kelsey Dismukes finished in third place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.89.
In the boys meet, Carriel's 4 x 400 relay team placed first with a time of 3:50.41.
Comments