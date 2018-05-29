Baseball Panthers defeat Edwardsville to win regional

It had everything a championship game should — rival teams, great defense, extra innings and clutch hitting.
O'Fallon advanced to sectional play after having defeated Southwestern Conference nemesis Edwardsville on its own field on Friday.
The Panthers walked off the Tigers in the bottom of the eighth for a 6-5 win and the regional title. It was shortstop Josh Gibson's single that plated Nick Boone for the game winner, but there were many heroics before that.
OTHS senior Jake Holan tied the game at 5-5 earlier in the inning with a solo home run.
Holan, who had came into the game in the bottom of the sixth to replace an injured Caleb Shelton, stole third base shortly after entering the game, then scored the run that knotted the game at 4-4.
In the top of the eighth, Holan also made a diving play in the outfield to save a couple runs and set up his team for the victory in the bottom half of the inning.
O'Fallon had nine hits in the game. Holan's home run was the only one for extra bases. Jeremy Reno was the only Panther with a multiple-hit game; he had two.
O'Fallon defeated Quincy Senior High School on 5-0 on May 23 to advance to the title game. Boone, Shelton and Nathan Martin each had two hits verses Quincy. Brayden Arnold got the win, pitching six shutout innings and striking out eight.
