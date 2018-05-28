OTHS tennis players win first-round matches at state but advance no further

Three players from the O'Fallon Township High School boys tennis team — one singles player and a doubles team — advanced out of the first round at the state tournament but could not progress any further.
Dominic Macaluso advanced to state in singles after finishing third at the Belleville East Sectional. The OTHS doubles team of Niko Papachrisanthou and Quincy Dollison also advanced to state by finishing in second place at the sectional.
At the sectional, Macaluso received a first round bye. In the second round, he bested Jake Knight of Danville, 6-0, 6-2. Next up, he took down Drake Schreiber of Edwardsville, 6-1,6-0. That set up a semifinal match with No. 2 seed Max Skaer of Belleville East. Skaer was victorious 2-6, 6-1, 6-4. However, Macaluso came back to defeat Christian Cowulich of Belleville East, 6-1, 6-4, to take third and earn his trip to state.
In doubles, Papachrisanthou and Dollison also had a first-round bye at the sectional. In round two, they took on Matu Kristos and David Jiang of Springfield and won 6-4,6-2. That set up a quarter-finals match with Ryan Vadeboncoeur and Bradlee Sexton of Danville. The OTHS team was again victorious, 6-2,6-4. In the semifinals, Papachrisanthou and Dollison won by default over Alex Gray and Seth Lipe of Edwardsville. The OTHS team would come up short in the championship match, however, falling to Shaul Latif and Raj Sinha of Springfield High School, 6-0, 6-0.
As a team, OTHS finished fourth out of 10 teams at the sectional. Team scores were: Belleville East (23), Edwardsville (22), Springfield (18), O’Fallon (17), Quincy (10), Belleville West (8), Danville (6), Alton (4), Collinsville (2) and Granite City (0).
State Meet
In the first round of the singles championship bracket, Macaluso of defeated Brogan Pierce of Batavia, 7-6 (3), 6-3. But Macaluso fell in round two to Danny Schmelka of Hinsdale Central, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. Macaluso also lost his match in the consolation bracket to Phasu Sirinit of W. Warrenville South High School in Wheaton, 6-3, 6-3.
In the first round of the doubles championship bracket, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Declan Merbeth and Will Cooley of Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-0. But the O’Fallon duo could not make it past the second round, either. They were defeated by Trevor Hamilton and Andrew Buhelos of Hinsdale Central, 6-1, 6-3. Papachrisanthou and Dollison also lost their consolation match, 3-6, 6-3 (13-11), to Andy Paden and John Livaditis of Loyola Academy in Wilmette.
