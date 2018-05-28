OTHS girls lacrosse teams wins first-ever sectional

The O'Fallon Township High School girls lacrosse team won its first-ever sectional championship last week. The Panthers had an exciting week, traveling to Minooka, Illinois, twice to competing in their first IHSA sectional tournament.
On May 23, the Panthers played Lincoln-Way co-op in their first tournament game. The game was tight through the first half before OTHS opened it up in the second half, ultimately winning 18-9.
O'Fallon traveled back to Minooka, a suburb of Chicago, on May 25 for the sectional championship against Mother McAuley, a girls Catholic School from Chicago. It was a very close game going down to the wire, but OTHS held on and won 12-11 to earn its first trip to state.
O'Fallon was set to play Hinsdale Central in the Super-Sectional at Downers Grove South High School on Tuesday after press time.
