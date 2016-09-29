October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month across the nation. During the month local, state, and federal agencies, along with schools, universities, and companies of all sizes will provide education on Internet safety.
Every time you log on to a computer or use a cell phone, you’re entering a cyber battlefield. It’s more important than ever that you stop and think before connecting to anything. Some of the dangers include identity theft, online harassment, phishing attempts, as well as computer and mobile device viruses. Take steps to protect yourself and your family:
▪ Educate your children early about staying safe online.
▪ Install and activate firewalls for your computers and internet connection.
▪ Use the security features built in on most cell phones and ensure the phone has antivirus software.
▪ Ensure your computers and applications stay current with the latest updates.
▪ Practice good online habits by not visiting suspicious sites or opening email from people you don’t know.
▪ Back up your files regularly and use strong passwords or a password manager.
In addition, these are just a few of the events planned on Scott AFB throughout the month to help raise Cyber Security Awareness:
▪ Hacktoberfest will kick off the month on Oct. 1 in Bldg. 859’s multipurpose room.
▪ A Cyber Banquet will be held Oct. 6 at the Scott Event Center starting at 6 p.m. with guest speaker Gen. Darren McDew, USTRANSCOM Commander.
▪ Two cyber briefings, “Anatomy of a Cyber Attack” is Oct. 6 from 2-3 p.m. and “Home Cyber Security” is Oct. 19 from 1-2 p.m., will be held at the Library Auditorium.
▪ The annual Michael J. Maybin Relay Run will be held on Oct. 7. Teams may sign up on the Cyber Awareness Sharepoint site, or call 256-4295.
▪ The CyberFix Seminar will be held Oct. 12 starting at 5 p.m. in the Library Auditorium.
▪ A Cyber Fitness Challenge is scheduled Oct. 21 at Warrior Park from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
▪ Cyber professionals from Scott AFB will brief cyber safety at area schools.
▪ There will be several “Cyber Movie Days” throughout the month at the Library Auditorium. Zero Days Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.; Code 2600 Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Terms and Conditions May Apply” Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
▪ Cyber Awareness tables and booths will be set up at various locations throughout the month and general cyber education will be disseminated to users.
Equip yourself and your family with the knowledge to stay safe and secure. It’s our shared responsibility!
