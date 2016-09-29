Combined Federal Campaign begins Oct. 3

It is that time of year when federal employees are given the opportunity to support their favorite charities through a highly cost-efficient mechanism, the Combined Federal Campaign. The CFC was established in 1961 and remains one of two authorized solicitations to federal employees in the workplace that benefits charitable organizations.
Scott Air Force Base has long been a supporter of this event, with 59 organizations contributing to last year’s Gateway CFC total of $2,381,907. Scott SFB aims to continue this support with this year’s base goal of $650,000.
CFC will officially begin on Oct. 3 on Scott with this year’s theme, “Show Some Love!”
Federal employees at Scott can make pledges on-line through two different systems: myPay and CFC Nexus. The myPay system is an easy, paper-free system for all full-time Department of Defense military and civilian employees. If you want to set up a payroll pledge, we strongly encourage you to use the myPay system. The CFC Nexus is for anyone who is not able to use myPay or chooses to make a credit card contribution. Paper pledge forms will also be available.
There are 380 local and 2,603 national/international organizations listed in this year’s charity “Catalog of Caring.” Employees can search through the more than 20,000 charities that were locally-approved across the country at the Gateway CFC website. Be on the look-out as base organizations will host events, charities and speakers across Scott AFB throughout the six-week campaign.
For more information, visit the CFC website, call 256-3270, contact your unit or organization representative or contact second Lt. Tahlia Clanagan, 375th Communications Support Squadron, who is the vice chair.
Comments