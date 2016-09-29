Celebrating Hispanic heritage month

The 30 days between Sept. 15th and Oct. 15th are known as Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s dedicated to celebrating the Latino culture and appreciating the accomplishments of those in the community. This is a wonderful opportunity to attend the festive and culturally informative events organized by Scott Air Force Base’s very own Hispanic Heritage Month Committee and to delve into this beautiful culture’s history and customs. It’s a great time to celebrate by learning to cook a Hispanic dish with your family or friends, listening to Latin music, reading a translated edition of a Hispanic author’s piece of literature, or visiting the official Hispanic Heritage Month website. No matter how you choose to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, it is important to recognize the contributions of the Hispanic community and to share the pride we have in who we are and where we come from.
SAFB HHM Events
- Sept. 30, 7 p.m.
Free Movie (The Book of Life) at the Library Auditorium
- Oct. 4, 5 p.m.
Dorm dinner at the Mascoutah Day Room
- Oct. 5, 11 a.m.
Base luncheon at the Scott Event Center. RSVP by Sept. 30.
- Oct. 7, 3 p.m.
First Friday at the Scott Event Center
- Oct. 15, 2-4 p.m.
Lunch and piñatas at the Chapel
- Oct. 15, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Spanish/English mass at the Base Chapel
