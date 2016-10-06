Commander’s Recognition

Col. Laura Lenderman, 375th Air Mobility Wing Commander, would like to congratulate the following individuals for their outstanding accomplishments.
9/11 Reveille Formation
▪ 2nd Lt. Kelsey Cullinan, 375th Operations Support Squadron
AFCENT/A7 CGO Workhorse of the Month
▪ 2nd Lt. Nolan Maynard, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron
Master Sgt. Select
▪ Tech. Sgt. Joshua Hartline, 375th Operations Support Squadron
2016 Operational Medicine Award Association of Military Surgeons of the United States
▪ Lt. Col. Thomas Massa, 375th Aerospace Medicine Squadron Commander
Squadron Command Selects
▪ Lt. Col. Jacob Thornburg, 54th Airlift Squadron
▪ Lt. Col. Chris Schlachter, 906th Air Refueling Squadron
▪ Maj. Maureen Trujillo, 375th Operation Support Squadron
▪ Lt. Col. Brooke Matson, Chief of Safety
