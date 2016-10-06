Scott Air Force Base News

October 6, 2016 9:52 AM

Commander’s Recognition

Col. Laura Lenderman, 375th Air Mobility Wing Commander, would like to congratulate the following individuals for their outstanding accomplishments.

9/11 Reveille Formation

▪  2nd Lt. Kelsey Cullinan, 375th Operations Support Squadron

AFCENT/A7 CGO Workhorse of the Month

▪  2nd Lt. Nolan Maynard, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron

Master Sgt. Select

▪  Tech. Sgt. Joshua Hartline, 375th Operations Support Squadron

2016 Operational Medicine Award Association of Military Surgeons of the United States

▪  Lt. Col. Thomas Massa, 375th Aerospace Medicine Squadron Commander

Squadron Command Selects

▪  Lt. Col. Jacob Thornburg, 54th Airlift Squadron

▪  Lt. Col. Chris Schlachter, 906th Air Refueling Squadron

▪  Maj. Maureen Trujillo, 375th Operation Support Squadron

▪  Lt. Col. Brooke Matson, Chief of Safety

