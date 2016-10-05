375th AMW “Showcase on Ice”

Staff Sgt. Joseph Dufault, 375th Operations Support Squadron, has been innovative in finding ways to fund and implement training for Air Mobility Command’s mandated records and equipment tracking tool, Defense Property Acquisition System. He took charge in organizing training for seven active duty, Air Force Reserve, and Air National Guard units, bringing in an outside mobile training team. Through his actions, he coordinated training for an entire flight at no cost, saving the unit $5,000. He filled as acting Aircrew Flight Equipment superintendent for three months, and effectively communicated with the squadron commander. He also filled in as the Quality Assurance NCOIC during a deployment, and despite being undermanned, he maintained an efficient four-man shop.
