375th AMW “Showcase on ICE”

Staff Sgt. Yong Choi, 375th Command Post, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Choi created the tracking database for Scott AFB AtHoc users. This includes establishing emergency contact lists for all federal agencies within a 100 mile radius of Scott AFB. He coordinated with 24 on-base, off AFNET agencies and 59 off-base agencies to ensure timely delivery of emergency notifications. Choi had to communicate with each agency individually to detail AtHoc use and walk agency POCs through software upgrades. Choi is already spearheading the next AtHoc upgrade at Scott, which will be the AtHoc mobile app. He is also a mentor for younger Airmen.
