Scott Air Force Base events

THROUGH OCT. 31
COED BASKETBALL REGISTRATION
Youth interested in playing basketball can register at the Scott Youth Center through Oct. 31. Ages range from 5-16 years old (as of December 2016). Cost is $50 Members and $70 Non-members. Volunteers are needed to sign-up as coaches. Volunteers will receive mandatory training plus $50 towards their child’s next sport enrollment fee. Please complete a coach’s packet at the Youth Center or contact Al Bromley, 256-4984/5139, for more information.
OCT. 28
R4R: FRIDAY NIGHT TWOSOME GOLF CLASSES
Learning to play golf is more fun with a partner. So grab that significant other, a friend, family member or neighbor and join the Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their two-day Friday Night Twosome Golf Class Oct. 28. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. each day, the PGA professional staff at Cardinal Creek Golf Course will instruct golfers on various aspects of the golf game. After the lesson, people can take their newly acquired golf skills out on the course for a little twilight golf. Class fee is only $5 per person which covers both sessions (a $50 Value). Space is limited to the first 18 twosomes. For complete details, call (618) 744-1400.
SAFB 2016 AFSA VIGIL RUN
People have until Oct. 28 to register for the 2016 SAFB AFSA Vigil Run. The run committee is asking for everyone’s participation as they prepare for the Scott AFB 7th Annual Veteran’s 24-hour Vigil Run. This year’s honoree will be Master Sgt. Gregory T. Kuhse. The event will be held Nov. 4-5 at SAFB Track. Opening ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 4 with the run starting at 5 p.m. The run ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 5. POCs: Master Sgt. Kevin Helms at 229-3247 or Master Sgt. Touhid Akash at 229-6942. People can sign up to run at www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f4dadac2fa0fd0-running or to volunteer at www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f4dadac2fa0fd0-volunteer.
OCT. 29
AP: CEDAR LAKE FALL FOLIAGE HIKE
It’s the perfect time to experience the beauty of fall on a day hike in Southern Illinois. Join the Outdoor Adventure Program Oct. 29 for a 6-mile hike on the west side of Cedar Lake on the Cove Hollow and Wolf Den trails. Early October in this area is an amazing place to view the autumn leaf color changes. Bring a knapsack, sturdy shoes, snacks and trail lunch. Adventure is open to all (ages 12+). Adventure fee: $15. Buses will depart Outdoor Recreation, Bldg. 3176 at 8 a.m., returning around 6 p.m. Registration required. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, follow us on Facebook or Twitter @ScottODR, or call 256-2067.
OCT. 31
TRICK OR TREAT FOR SAFB HOUSING
Trick or Treating for children in the Scott Air Force Base Housing areas will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Pumpkin Patrol volunteers and Security Forces personnel will be throughout the neighborhoods on the lookout for any safety or law enforcement issues that may arise.
NOV. 2
FEHB OPEN SEASON HEALTH FAIR
The Federal Employee Health Benefits Open Season Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Scott Event Center. Learn about the various options available. Open season is from Nov. 14-Dec. 12. For more information, call Mona Brown at 256-9324 / 9328.
NOV. 4
FIRST FRIDAY & TURKEY BOWLING
It’s First Friday at Zeppelins Food & Drinks at 3 p.m. Nov. 4 for camaraderie, drink specials, and turkey bowling. Enjoy free appetizers and snacks for all. Plus, all attendees have the chance to win a Visa Gift Card and free Oil Changes. Want to win an office party?
Then people should sign-up their best two-person team for turkey bowling. The unit/squadron’s team that has the best score at the end of the game will win an office party which includes a 20 pound turkey w/gravy. Competition begins at 3:30 p.m. (register prior to start time). First Fridays are free and open to all.
Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge, with appetizers and snacks being served in Zeppelins 4-6 p.m. For more details, call 256-5501.
NOV. 5
SUPERINTENDENT’S REVENGE GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Cardinal Creek Golf Course has scheduled their annual Superintendent’s Revenge Tournament for Nov. 5 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Tournament format is 18-hole gross and Peoria Handicap Net Winners, no handicap required to play.
Entry fee is $60 per person and $40 per AGF members. This includes greens fee, cart, range balls, beverages and lunch. To register or for more information, stop by the Golf Pro-Shop or call (618) 744-1400.
