Recognizing workers with disabilities

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Reflecting the important role individuals with disabilities play in workforce diversity, this year’s theme is “#InclusionWorks.”
NDEAM celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities and educates the public about the value of a diverse workforce inclusive of their skills and talents.
NDEAM is a time to recognize the many and significant contributions workers with disabilities have made. It also serves as an opportunity for each organization to reaffirm a commitment to recruit, retain, and advance people with disabilities in the workforce.
A few of the ways to support the employment of individuals with disabilities in the organization include:
▪ Reviewing policies to create an inclusive work environment;
▪ Establishing a disability employee resource group to enable employees with disabilities to connect and receive support from others;
▪ Training supervisors on employment policies and the process for providing reasonable accommodation; and
▪ Promoting MyVector, a web-based mentoring network that enables employees with disabilities to be matched with a mentor.
This year’s NDEAM theme focuses on the importance of inclusion.
NDEAM is a time to recognize the many and significant contributions workers with disabilities have made. It also serves as an opportunity for each organization to reaffirm a commitment to recruit, retain, and advance people with disabilities in the workforce.
When we diversify our workforce, we create opportunities for growth and improvement, not just for those with disabilities, but for everyone.
President Obama stated in his Sept. 30 proclamation, “This month, let us continue striving to forge a future where workplaces are more inclusive and where employees are more accepted for who they are.
And because we know that our country does best when everyone gets their fair shot, let us keep working to ensure no one is left behind or unable to pursue their dreams because of a disability.”
For specific ideas about how you can support NDEAM Month, visit the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute website or the Air Force website for a list of talking points regarding employment of individuals with disabilities.
The Department of the Air Force has made significant progress towards our goal of increasing the participation rate of individuals with disabilities and for the fifth year has been awarded the Secretary of Defense Award as The Best Military Department for Achievements in Employment of Individuals with Disabilities.
While we take this time to celebrate the potential of individuals with disabilities and promote programs to advance their employment, I encourage you to continue to support disability employment all year long. Locally promoting and expanding the employment of individuals with disabilities and individuals with targeted disabilities is vital to the success of the Air Force Disability Program.
I thank you all for the hard work you do every day on behalf of our employees with disabilities and congratulate you on another successful year.
Comments