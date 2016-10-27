Halloween events at SAFB

Trunk or Treating will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot across the street from from the Military Pass and ID building (P-10). In addition, Trick or Treating for children in the Scott Air Force Base Housing areas will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Pumpkin Patrol volunteers and Security Forces personnel will be stationed throughout the neighborhoods, on the lookout for any safety or law enforcement issues that may arise. If interested in volunteering, contact Tech. Sgt. Bryan Dell at 256-2324.
Courtesy photo
