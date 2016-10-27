Scott Air Force Base News

October 27, 2016 11:33 AM

Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!

2016 AIR MOBILITY COMMAND FUEL EFFICIENCY AWARD KC-135 SQUADRON OF THE YEAR:

▪ 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard & 906th Air Refueling Squadron, Scott Air Force Base

Congratulations to Airman Leadership School Class of 16-G and the award winners:

JOHN L. LEVITOW AWARD:

▪ Staff Sgt. Kyle A. Griffin, 837th Cyberspace Operations Squadron

DISTINGUISHED GRADUATE AWARD:

▪ Senior Airman Ronald F. Dartt, 15th Operational Weather Squadron

▪ Staff Sgt. Nathan L. Hanson, 837th Cyberspace Operations Squadron

ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:

▪ Staff Sgt. Nathan L. Hanson, 837th Cyberspace Operations Squadron

COMMANDANT AWARD:

▪ Senior Airman Ronald F. Dartt, 15th Operational Weather Squadron

