Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!
2016 AIR MOBILITY COMMAND FUEL EFFICIENCY AWARD KC-135 SQUADRON OF THE YEAR:
▪ 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard & 906th Air Refueling Squadron, Scott Air Force Base
Congratulations to Airman Leadership School Class of 16-G and the award winners:
JOHN L. LEVITOW AWARD:
▪ Staff Sgt. Kyle A. Griffin, 837th Cyberspace Operations Squadron
DISTINGUISHED GRADUATE AWARD:
▪ Senior Airman Ronald F. Dartt, 15th Operational Weather Squadron
▪ Staff Sgt. Nathan L. Hanson, 837th Cyberspace Operations Squadron
ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:
▪ Staff Sgt. Nathan L. Hanson, 837th Cyberspace Operations Squadron
COMMANDANT AWARD:
▪ Senior Airman Ronald F. Dartt, 15th Operational Weather Squadron
