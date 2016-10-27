Commander’s Call: Wing Commander Q&A

Here is the next round of Q&As from my most recent Commander’s Call.
I posted these responses and previous Q&A to our wing Sharepoint site and our public website, www.scott.af.mil, for future access and review.
Please keep the questions coming!
PERSONNEL ISSUES
Are there any plans to change the high year tenure to help with manning shortages across the AF?
In short, there are some specific exceptions and extensions to high year of tenure. I recommend reading the following article on "High Year of Tenure" on the myPers website. If this doesn’t help answer your question about a specific career field, your squadron leadership and/or the experts in the 375th Force Support Squadron can help track down the most up-to-date information related to your AFSC, rank, and time in service. Additionally, there is a wealth of information available on myPers to help you make essential career decisions.
Are there financial assistance programs on the base?
Yes! The Airman and Family Readiness Center offers information, education, and personal financial guidance to help individuals and families maintain financial readiness.
They provide a wealth of information and services so please check out their website or stop by their office in the building adjacent to Burger King and across the parking lot from the base theater.
Why are promotion socials not on the day of release?
Thanks for your question. Promotion socials require a significant amount of coordination to ensure they are quality events to adequately represent the accomplishments of our Airmen. Because the promotion list is not publically released in advance, upon release, it takes time for the new promotees to develop plans, arrange the social, and publicize the event to ensure maximum participation by their families, coworkers, and friends.
Even though we don’t have the social on the day of the release, I hope you and your co-workers are able to come out and support Scott’s promotees during the next promotion release party at the club.
How many Air Mobility Command officers are being nominated for AFPAC hands?
Thank you for your question. A nominated one rated officer for the AFPAK Hands program this year. For those that may not know, the objective of the AFPAK Hands program is to identify, select, train, and manage a team of Department of Defense experts to bring greater unity and cohesion to the fight in Afghanistan. AFPAK Hands personnel will be placed in positions of strategic influence to ensure progress towards achieving U. S. Government objectives in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. The targeted end-state is a program that will support critical elements of the strategy while preserving the member’s career progression.
Currently, there are approximately 240 AFPAK Hands requirements for all the Services. The Joint Staff’s Pakistan Afghanistan Coordination Cell identified 48 officer positions to be sourced by the Air Force. With a 3:1 dwell rate, that equates to a total of 144 total AF Airmen in the program at any one time. There are a few specific requirements for civil engineers, intelligence, rated, and public affairs; however, there are a number of "generalist" requirements that are open to any AFSC. Officers are encouraged to volunteer for the program through their Air Force Personnel Center assignment team or by indicating interest on their Airman Development Plan.
INSTALLATION & FACILITIES
Can we work on fixing some of the roads on base?
We are committed to improving the roadways on Scott Air Force Base. I’m happy to report that we are making many significant improvements in fiscal year 2017, and while there will be some minor disruptions and traffic rerouting, we are working hard to provide better, safer roadways.
If you see a road that needs particular attention, please let me know, and we’ll work to include it in our current plans.
I want to thank our Civil Engineers, Contracting, and Finance professionals for their significant efforts to improve both the roads and multiple facilities across the installation for all of us.
Can we get TVs added to all the cardio rooms in the gym?
Thank you for your question. Currently, only one cardio room downstairs in the James Sports Center is without TVs mounted to the walls; however, all the equipment has built-in televisions. We will continue to assess what other amenities we can provide base personnel, balanced by cost and financial viability. Thank you for your suggestion, and hopefully the TVs embedded in the cardio equipment will meet your needs. If they are not operational, please let our fitness center staff know, and we’ll ensure we address the issue. Thank you!
Can we get some more restaurant choices?
AAFES recently opened a McAlister’s Deli in the new DISA complex (adjacent to the Cardinal Creek Golf Course), and we anticipate AAFES opening a Panda Express and a Starbucks in the Exchange in the very near future.
Additionally, we’re revamping the menus at the Bowling Center and Cardinal Creek Golf Course and have a long term plan to transform the style and selections at our Nightingale Inn Dining Facility.
We’re also excited about a major renovation project starting soon at the dining facility, and we’ll be implementing the Food Transformation Initiative towards the end of 2017. You can read more about FTI at www.af.mil.
What is the status of the recycling center being reopened?
The recycling center has reopened! I apologize that the center was closed earlier this month. We experienced difficulties at the end of the fiscal year as we transitioned the recycling contract to a new vendor. We anticipate the new contract will result in significant savings to the installation; however, the vendor did experience implementation problems during the transition.
Going forward, we will communicate contract changes across the installation and how that affects residents/base personnel. For the short term, the new contractor has provided a large dumpster inside the main gate of the recycling yard that is available to accept recycling materials.
Allowed materials include all paper, metals, glass, and plastic items previously permitted in recycling. As a reminder, we do not accept any electronic items or large furniture items for recycling. A new feature of the recycling contract is that customers no longer need to sort their approved recyclables! The contractor will mechanically sort all items, so everything can be placed together inside the available dumpster. This week, the contractor will provide long term receptacles for recycling materials so customers can continue to drop off recyclables in the exact same spot used previously. Thank you for raising your concern.
MISCELLANEOUS
When does Scott AFB’s Intramural Basketball season start?
Intramural Basketball season starts Dec. 12. Interested members should submit their Letter of Intent to play by Dec. 5 to the Sports Director, Edward (Eddie) Norvell, at edward.norvell@us.af.mil or you can drop it off at the James Sports Center Front Desk.
The season will go through March Madness. Please work with your unit sports representative and/or call the James Sports Center (256-4524) for any further questions. We will have the entire intramural sports calendar posted soon on our website at www.375fss.com. Hope you have a great basketball season!
