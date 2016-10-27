375th CG hosts Communications Fitness Challenge

On Oct. 21, the 375th Communications Group hosted its first ever Communications Fitness Challenge, where cyber units at Scott competed against each other in various challenges to test their knowledge of communications.
The 38th Cyberspace Readiness Squadron, 835th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, Air Force Network Integration Center, Cyberspace Support Squadron, U.S. Transportation Command, 375th Communications Squadron, 375th Communications Support Squadron, and Defense Information Systems Agency took part in the five-phase challenge, which included capture the flag, ultimate Frisbee, a base-wide scavenger hunt with many communications-related contests along the way and numerous mental contests.
DISA took 1st place, 375th CS earned 2nd, and 375th CSPTS came in 3rd.
