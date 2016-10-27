Flight Incentive Program begins at Scott Air Force Base

The 375th Operations Support Squadron started an incentive flight program Oct. 18 to educate servicemembers about Air Force aviation, to orient them to the C-21 flying mission, to recognize their achievements, and to inspire them towards mission success.
“It not only rewards individuals for their hard work and dedication, but it also opens their eyes to how their jobs play key roles in supporting the mission,” said Capt. Christopher Bordenave, 458th Airlift Squadron pilot and program manager.
Under this program, up to 18 servicemembers from around the base can be nominated by their supervisors each quarter to participate in the incentive flight. All incentive flights are provided within approved flying hours and subject to rescheduling or cancellation due to aircraft availability and/or priority mission requirements. Incentive flights are flown as continuous flights within the local flying area and end at the point of origin.
In a recent incentive flight, participants flew around the St. Louis Arch and Carlyle Lake. Senior Airman Michael Bowman with the 375th Communications Support Squadron said, “Seeing the sunrise over Lake Carlyle and flying past the river was the best part. That’s a view you can’t see from anywhere else. It was a great opportunity, and it’s awesome that I was one of the 18 chosen to go.”
For Borednave, incentive flights allow him to impart his aviation knowledge and passion for flying to his fellow brothers and sisters in uniform.
“Sharing what I love with other people is really the best part of this for me,” said Bordenave.
