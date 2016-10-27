Scott Chapel leads Team Scott Fall Fest and Chili Cook-off

Over 130 volunteers helped make the 2nd Annual Fall Fest a success. The event, led by the 375th Air Mobility Wing Chapel, featured a chili cook-off, bake-off, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, hay maze, and a trebuchet competition.
Special thanks to Chaplain Eli Dowell (Capt.), Master Sgt. Esmeralda Aharon, the Chapel Team, and the 139 volunteers who made this event possible, including two professional photographers that took more than 330 photos free of cost.
These are available on the Chapel Facebook page. Here are the winners from the different competitions that took place:
TREBUCHET COMPETITION:
▪ Best overall—375th Comptroller Squadron;
▪ Distance—375th CPTS;
▪ Best looking—375th Logistics Readiness Squadron; and
▪ Most accurate—375th Air Mobility Wing Chapel.
CHILI COOK-OFF:
▪ Best overall—Leah Mulder, 375th AMW Chapel;
▪ People’s choice—Jeannie Dillard, 375th AMW Chapel;
▪ Sweetest—Airman 1st Class Kyle Gerstner, 375th Force Support Squadron;
▪ Hot tamale—Senior Airman Adrian Baxter, 375th Dental Squadron; and
▪ Best texture—Master Sgt. Brenden Leahy, 375th CPTS.
BAKE OFF:
▪ Cake Category—Jera Piper, 618th Air Operations Center;
▪ Pie Category—Felicia McCoy, Air Mobility Command Band of Mid America; and
▪ Cookie/Bar Category—Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Samson, 375th Communications Squadron.
