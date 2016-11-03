Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
THROUGH NOV. 29
HOLIDAY GREETING CARD COMPETITION
Calling all Squadrons and Organizations to once again get your holiday spirit on! It’s that time to enter Outdoor Recreation’s Annual Holiday Greeting Card Competition. The top winners will not only receive bragging rights, but also FSS Gift Cards with values of $200, $150, $75 or $100. The first 20 groups to register will receive free plywood. Registration began Nov. 1. Don’t delay ... finished cards must be completed and delivered to Outdoor Recreation by 4 p.m. Nov. 29. All entries will be displayed on the base for public viewing. Photos of the cards will be placed on the Force Support website, www.375fss.com. The top three winners will be selected by judges. The People’s Choice Award will be selected by the Scott AFB Community via online voting, which will take place Dec. 2-4. The People’s Choice winner will receive $100 in the form of FSS Gift Cards. Note: In order to control the number of repeated votes, all SAFB personnel must vote from off-base computers (no LAN SAFB computers can be used). Vote once a day, as many days during the voting time frame. All votes identified as on-base votes will be automatically disqualified. Unit pride and bragging rights are on the line. For complete contest rules, contact Outdoor Recreation at 256-2067 or visit www.375fss.com.
NOV. 4
C.W. BILL YOUNG/DOD MARROW DONOR PROGRAM DRIVE
618th Air Operations Center (TACC) is holding a Bone Marrow Donor drive to increase awareness and the pool of possible matches. The process takes approximately 15 minutes to complete. The event will be held at the Global Reach Grill located in the AMC HQ (Bldg. 1600) from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Additional information can be found at www.salutetolife.org/. For more information, please contact Master Sgt. Charles L. Branum at 229-0350 or email at charles.branum.1@us.af.mil.
FIRST FRIDAY & TURKEY BOWLING
Come to First Friday at Zeppelins Food & Drinks at 3 p.m. Nov. 4 for camaraderie, drink specials, and turkey bowling. Enjoy free appetizers and snacks for all. Plus, all attendees have the chance to win a Visa gift card and free oil changes. Want to win an office party? Then people should sign up their best two-person team for turkey bowling. The unit/squadron’s team that has the best score at the end of the game will win an office party which includes a 20 pound turkey w/gravy. Competition begins at 3:30 p.m. (register prior to start time). First Fridays are free and open to all. Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge, with apps/snacks being served in Zeppelins 4-6 p.m. For more details, call 256-5501.
NOV. 5
SUPERINTENDENT’S REVENGE GOLF TOURNAMENT
The Cardinal Creek Golf Course has scheduled their annual Superintendent’s Revenge Tournament for Nov. 5 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Tournament format is 18-hole Gross and Peoria Handicap Net Winners, no handicap required to play. Entry fee is $60 per person and $40 per AGF members. This includes greens fee, cart, range balls, beverages and lunch. To register or for more information, stop by the Golf Pro-Shop or call (618) 744-1400.
NOV. 7
AUDIOVISUAL SYSTEM TRAINING
The library is hosting a training class at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 7 for those interested or who manage events at the Library Auditorium. Come and get hands-on training on how to use the new audiovisual system. The Library Auditorium is located at 404 W. Martin St., Bldg. 1670. For more information, call 256-5100/3028.
MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA MEETING
The Southwest Illinois Chapter of MOAA will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant in Fairview Heights. Dress is business casual. Guest speaker is Bob Cook, speaking about Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. For reservations or other details, e-mail swimoaa@charter.net or call Dick Glogowski at (618) 624-6115 by Nov. 7.
