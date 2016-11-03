Exchange makes dreams come true with 3rd Annual ‘Your Holiday Bill Is On Us’ sweepstakes

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is putting some jingle back in military shoppers’ pockets by picking up the tab on their MILITARY STAR card with the 3rd Annual “Your Holiday Bill Is On Us” sweepstakes.
From now through Dec. 31, shoppers will be automatically entered in the worldwide sweepstakes each time they use their MILITARY STAR card to pay for purchases at any Army or Air Force Exchange location or on shopmyexchange.com. Each transaction counts as one entry.
Three grand-prize winners will have their MILITARY STAR card bill paid in full up to $8,200, with a minimum prize of $2,500. Ten second-prize winners will be awarded a $1,000 credit on their MILITARY STAR card statement, while 25 third-place winners will receive a $500 credit. Winners with a balance less than their prize amount will receive a credit on their account.
“Real heroes win this sweepstakes,” said General Manager Rita Sheridan. “For the third year in a row, the Exchange is changing lives with just a swipe of a MILITARY STAR card. It’d be a thrill for a Scott AFB shopper to have their holiday bill paid in full this season.”
Last year’s sweepstakes made dreams come true for three grand-prize winners—a Vietnam veteran, a disabled retired Air Force master sergeant and a Texas Army National Guardsman. All three used their MILITARY STAR card to buy gifts during the holiday season, and, as grand-prize winners, all had their balances paid in full.
“Winning this prize means my family will be better prepared when I deploy to Kuwait next year,” Texas Army National Guard Sgt. Clayton Anders said during his grand-prize presentation earlier this year. “The money I’d allotted to pay this bill can now go toward other things, which will help my family.”
Sweepstakes winners will be randomly selected and announced on or about Jan. 30.
