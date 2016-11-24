Scott AFB Exchange delivers savings at 4 a.m. Black Friday

The Scott AFB Exchange is putting family first this Thanksgiving as it opens doors at 4 a.m. on Black Friday.
“The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is family serving family—85 percent of our associates share a connection with the military,” said General Manager, Rita Sheridan. “By holding fire until Black Friday, the Exchange team and those we serve can enjoy Thanksgiving with their friends and family.”
Service members on the installation Thanksgiving Day will still be able to pick up last-minute items at the Scott AFB Express from 1000-1400.
The Scott AFB Exchange will open its doors on Black Friday to offer deals on the hottest holiday gift items, including a Hewlett Packard 15.6 inch Notebook for just $149, a MacBook Air for only $589 and $130 off a Chef’s 17-piece cookware set. Additionally, the Exchange’s entire stock of prestige handbags will be 25 percent off.
The savings will continue with additional deals through the weekend as the Scott AFB Exchange opens at 8 a.m. Saturday. The store will return to normal operating hours Sunday.
Shoppers can also log on to shopmyexchange.com starting at 5 a.m. Eastern Standard Time Thanksgiving Day to get a head start on holiday deals from the comfort of their own homes.
Special offers include a Vizio 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Display TV for just $999, a Michael Kors Jet Set travel bag for just $99 and buy one get one free when you buy a Ashley Furniture rocker recliner for just $399. Black Friday weekend deals will also be available at shopmyexchange.com.
