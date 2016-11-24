Scott Air Force Base News

November 24, 2016 1:50 PM

Scott holiday party, tree-lighting event Nov. 30

Scott Air Force Base’s Holiday Party and tree-lighting event will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Scott Event Center. This fun and family friendly event is free for all Team Scott members.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures. There will also be lots of activities for children, and plenty of holiday refreshments will also be available.

Trees for Troops will also be giving away live-cut trees. To pre-register for a free tree, please e-mail Tech. Sgt. Daniel Baker (daniel.baker.12@us.af.mil) or Capt. Travis Hough (travis.hough@us.af.mil).

