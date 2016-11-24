Chief Master Sgt. Wright named 18th CMSAF

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein named Chief Master Sgt. Kaleth O. Wright to serve as the 18th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Nov. 16.
Wright will assume his new position in February, following the retirement of Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody. Cody’s retirement culminates more than 32 years of service to the Air Force.
“Chief Wright is absolutely the right choice as Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force No. 18 for our Air Force,” Goldfein said.
“He has experience in squadrons and major commands and in the deployed environment. He served in key leadership positions all along the way, leading our Airmen in almost every region of the world. I am positive he and Tonya will continue to serve tirelessly for our enlisted force as advocates for our Airmen and families. Dawn and I are excited to have them join our team.”
Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James echoed Goldfein’s words and reflected on Cody’s time as Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force.
“It was an absolute honor to serve with Chief Cody and Athena. They have shown a remarkable commitment and dedication to taking care of Airmen and their families,” James said. “Chief Cody’s steadfast leadership in continuing to develop the enlisted force and fighting for our Airmen has been unrivaled. Over the past four years, he has made monumental changes which will continue to positively impact our enlisted force for years to come.
“I wish him and Athena the best as they begin the next chapter of their lives.”
Wright joined the Air Force in 1989, and is currently the command chief master sergeant for U.S. Air Forces in Europe and U.S. Air Forces Africa, headquartered at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. His career includes various assignments in the dental career field and as the command chief master sergeant, 22nd Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas; 9th Air and Space Expeditionary Task Force-Afghanistan, Kabul; and 3rd Air Force and 17th Air Expeditionary Air Force, Ramstein AB.
The office of the chief master sergeant of the Air Force represents the highest enlisted level of leadership, provides direction for the enlisted corps and represents their interests to the American public and all different levels of government.
The CMSAF serves as a personal advisor to the Air Force Chief of Staff and Secretary of the Air Force on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, proper utilization, and progress of the enlisted force and their families.
