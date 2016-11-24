375th AMW “Showcase on ICE”

Staff Sgt. Jacob Rodriguez, 375th Communications Squadron, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Rodriguez single-handedly revamped internal management processes to enable fully automated network and systems patching for over 15,000 NIPRNet and SIPRNet systems on Scott AFB. This initiative resolved well over 100,000 cyber vulnerabilities. Additionally, Rodriguez has been instrumental to the Communication Squadron’s preparation for the 2016 Scott AFB CCRI. He has performed over 50 network vulnerability scans, remediated tens of thousands of security threats and reduced NIPRNet and SIPRNet vulnerability indicators by 50 percent. Furthermore, Rodriguez spearheaded AFSPC/CV’s directed effort to shore up Microsoft Licensing counts. He coordinated with 4 offices and scanned 10,000 network devices to identify over 40,000 licensed products, certifying compliance and eliminating penalty fees.
Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Eikren
Comments