Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!
2015 OUTSTANDING AIR MOBILITY INSTRUCTOR OF THE YEAR AE TECH:
▪ Staff Sgt. Bradley Bussa, 375th Operations Group, Detachment 4
2015 OUTSTANDING AIR MOBILITY INSTRUCTOR OF THE YEAR AE NURSE:
▪ Capt. Edwin Fernandez, 375th Operations Group, Detachment 4
AIR FORCE OUTSTANDING UNIT AWARD:
▪ 375th Air Mobility Wing
CHIEF INSTALLATION EXCELLENCE AWARD AMC NOMINEE:
▪ 375th Air Mobility Wing
SF FLIGHT-LEVEL CIVILIAN NON-SUPERVISORY LEVEL AWARD:
▪ Jared Isaacs, 375th Security Forces Squadron
2017 UNIFORMED SERVICES ACADEMY OF FAMILY PHYSICIANS SCIENTIFIC SYMPOSIUM:
▪ Capt. Mark McHaney, 375th Medical Operations Squadron Third Year Resident
▪ Capt. Alan Bordon, 375th Medical Operations Squadron Third Year Resident
▪ Lt. Col. Matthew Snyder, 375th Medical Operations Squadron Family Medicine Program Director
