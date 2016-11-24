Scott Air Force Base News

November 24, 2016 1:57 PM

Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!

2015 OUTSTANDING AIR MOBILITY INSTRUCTOR OF THE YEAR AE TECH:

▪ Staff Sgt. Bradley Bussa, 375th Operations Group, Detachment 4

2015 OUTSTANDING AIR MOBILITY INSTRUCTOR OF THE YEAR AE NURSE:

▪ Capt. Edwin Fernandez, 375th Operations Group, Detachment 4

AIR FORCE OUTSTANDING UNIT AWARD:

▪ 375th Air Mobility Wing

CHIEF INSTALLATION EXCELLENCE AWARD AMC NOMINEE:

▪ 375th Air Mobility Wing

SF FLIGHT-LEVEL CIVILIAN NON-SUPERVISORY LEVEL AWARD:

▪ Jared Isaacs, 375th Security Forces Squadron

2017 UNIFORMED SERVICES ACADEMY OF FAMILY PHYSICIANS SCIENTIFIC SYMPOSIUM:

▪ Capt. Mark McHaney, 375th Medical Operations Squadron Third Year Resident

▪ Capt. Alan Bordon, 375th Medical Operations Squadron Third Year Resident

▪ Lt. Col. Matthew Snyder, 375th Medical Operations Squadron Family Medicine Program Director

