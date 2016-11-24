Commander’s Call: Wing Commander Q&A

Here is the next round of Q&As from my most recent Commander’s Call.
INSTALLATION & FACILITIES
Can we close the golf course and apply the funds somewhere else?
Thanks so much for your question. Our overarching goal is to provide MWR services and activities that enhance the quality of life for servicemen and women, government service civilians, and their families. While not every activity will appeal to everyone, we are not planning to close the golf course as we continue to strive to provide a variety of services that meet the needs of the entire Scott community. Over the last fiscal year, the Cardinal Creek Golf Course has done exceptionally well both financially and in terms of “playability of the course.”
The CCGC offers a golf pro shop, a café serving breakfast, lunch and banquet functions, rental equipment, tournaments, outings, instructional golf programs, driving range, and practice facilities for our entire community.
Beginning in 2016, we started offering E1-E4’s Free Golf, Free Club Rental, and Free Foot Golf seven days a week. There is also a 3-tiered membership program to accommodate everyone's budget and needs as well as daily fee play. Thank you again for the question, and please let me know if you have any suggestions for additional MWR activities at Scott AFB.
Can we get a parkour gym?
There are currently no plans to construct a “parkour gym.” However, we have multiple indoor and outdoor locations for you to practice parkour activities. During warmer months, our outdoor field, adjacent to the dining facility, provides a soft surface conducive for that sport. Indoor space is at a premium, but our indoor racquetball courts at the James Sports Center can be reserved on a first come, first serve basis. If you need mats, please reserve the court at least 48 hours prior and notify the James staff that you will need the mats. Please contact the Fitness Center Staff or Ms. Gailyn Gonzalez at 256-1218 for additional information and ways to reserve a space.
MISCELLANEOUS
Can you tell us more about the Scott Speaker Series? Can we make requests?
Thanks very much for your inquiry into the HQ AMC Leadership Speaker Series. We have been very fortunate to attend and support these professional development opportunities. The sessions are held approximately quarterly, and the speakers address various leadership-related topics during a two-hour session.
The two most recent speakers, John Foppe and Dan Clark, spoke to a large crowd in the Library Auditorium, and we were happy to see several spouses and other family members attend those sessions.
For each session, there is a sign-up link on the AMC/A1KO EIM site which is also sent out by email in the Scott Bulletin. When registering on the site, you’ll receive an email confirmation and a reminder email before the event. You will also have the opportunity to provide feedback after the event. If personnel have recommendations for future speakers, please contact Darrell Raynor at (618) 229-8037 or darrell.raynor.1@us.af.mil.
