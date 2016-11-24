What are you thankful for this holiday season?

Chief Master Sgt. Diane Slazinik, 375th Communications Group: “I am thankful for the men and women of the 375th Communications Group, our phenomenal leadership and the love and support of my family.”
Airman 1st Class Jon Carl Jordan, 375th Aerospace Medicine Squadron: “I am thankful for my family. My family has supported me from day one. I had to cut weight for the military, and two years later, I joined the Air Force. I am thankful for my grandfather, Thomas William Hicks, for driving me to success and for having such a wonderful team that supports me in all my endeavors.”
Airman 1st Class Keymyn Hughes, 375th Aerospace Medicine Squadron: “I am thankful for my family for supporting me along my journey of becoming and Airman. I’m thankful for having the opportunity to be a part of something much bigger than myself, as well as having the chance to make a difference in the lives of others.”
Senior Airman Terrance C. Jondiz, 375th Aerospace Medicine Squadron: “I am thankful for my wife because she stands by me all the time. Also, I am thankful for my parents because they brought me to the U.S. for a better life.”
Airman Jacquelyn Lavigne, 375th Medical Operations Squadron: “This holiday season, I am thankful for the health of my family and friends because your health is something you cannot replace or get back!”
