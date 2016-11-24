Month of the Military Family: A family who travels together and serves together stays together

Ret. Air Force Master Sgt. Almont Shortsleeves, who currently works at the 618th Air Operations Center, is the father of Master Sgt. Michael Shortsleeves, Cyberspace Support Squadron.
Together, they have experienced one of the greatest benefits to the military life: traveling.
“It’s enabled my family and I to learn about other countries’ cultures and study their history, try local cuisines,” Shortsleeves said.
He’s honed a sense of pride with his family, he’s said, and it’s due to the way they are able to persevere, establish connections, and develop relationships even through traveling and becoming a part of an entirely new community.
The military helps give a family values. It helps a family grow. For those who are serving in the military still, Shortsleeves has some advice.
The Shortsleeves have a history of military service dating back to World War II with Private First Class Charles Porter, and his World War II identification card dates back from 1945. Master Sgt. Shortsleeves’ grandfather, Gilbert “Pete” Shortsleeves, served during the Korean War.
“The biggest takeaway, is enjoy your time as a military member,” said Shortsleeves. “Find good mentors at all of your assignments and learn as much as you can from them.
“Enjoy your downtime with your families and take advantage of each location you are stationed at. Get out and visit and get involved in the local communities.”
The travel has helped form them into what he said is a resilient family, and this resilience dates back to multiple generations.
With two daughters, 11-year-old Emma and 13-year-old Charlotte, and his 18-year-old son Charlie, it is possible that the Shortsleeves commitment to service will extend down to multiple generations to come.
