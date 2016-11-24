Month of the Military Family: Love knows no distance, love has no bounds

Not only is Staff Sgt. Alicia Drummond an Airman but she is also a mother to her 2-year-old daughter Raelynn Durham.
Military families face the challenge of preparing for the unknown. Due to deployments, Raelynn has spent her first two years of life loving her father, Staff Sgt. Deron Durham, through Skype.
Following the deployment, Drummond will be headed to a one year unaccompanied tour.
“My favorite memory is watching my daughter speaking to her dad via Skype, she gets so happy and giddy when she hears that Skype call and she has to show her dad every new toy, play basketball with him and take him down the slide with her,” said Drummond, 375th Comptroller Squadron special actions technician. “She doesn’t know that this isn’t how it is supposed to be.”
“Despite all the challenges we face we will all remain happy, positive and progressing in life and in our careers,” Drummond said.
