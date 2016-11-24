Month of the Military Family: Scott salutes military families

Editor’s Note: Behind every successful service member is a strong family.
They come in all types, have different backgrounds, and own varying traditions. They all, however, understand service, sacrifice, and love, and the military would not be successful without them. During November, the Department of Defense honors military families and the sacrifices they have made.
So please enjoy these Month of the Military Family stories from seven families who share their own example of what it means to be a military family.
