Air Force Cycling Team at Scott AFB gearing up for 2017 RAGBRAI event

How would you like to represent the Air Force by riding your bicycle and helping others for a span of seven days, riding up to 65 miles a day, and a mandatory 100 mile day in “The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa,” or otherwise known as “RAGBRAI” in July 2017?
If so, The Air Force Cycling Team is accepting applications for its 2017 team. The team’s primary mission is to promote the Air Force in the most positive way possible. They do this by showing how a team of Air Force Cyclists can exhibit the Air Force core values, and by exhibiting those traits, they operate as representatives of the greater force to the public.
The team uses cycling as a way to display wingmanship and fitness. For more information on joining this exciting team, please contact AFCT regional leader for Illinois, Lt. Col. Vince Zabala at (618) 229-1325, and he can assist you joining him in the 120 member plus Air Force Cycling Team!
