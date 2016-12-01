Save the date!

It was 100 years in the making, and now the celebratory kick-off for Scott AFB’s Centennial year is set for Jan. 6 from 3-6 p.m. at the Scott Event Center, and all are welcome to attend.
There will be refreshments and music provided by the USAF Band of Mid-America Starlifter, historical overviews, congratulatory messages from senior leaders and a proclamation from the governor of Illinois designating 2017 as the “Year of Scott AFB.”
Specialty coins and memorabilia are also being designed for those who’d like to commemorate the occasion and the year-long celebration.
It’s just one of several events being planned for the year with the largest public gathering targeted for the June 10-11 airshow and open house that will feature the USAF Thunderbirds. In addition to the installation’s 100th Birthday, 2017 is the 30th Anniversary of U.S. Transportation Command and the Air Force’s 70th.
