Team Scott passes CCRI

Team Scott came together the week of Nov. 14-18 to ensure the entire installation passed the intensive and demanding Command Cyber Readiness Inspection.
Led by Maj. Jennifer Sibit, 375th Communications Squadron flight commander, and a team of experts from across the wing, the base prepared for months to ensure network security measures were updated and awareness for physical security measures consistently applied.
There were 10 inspectors from the Defense Information Systems Agency Global Operations who performed the comprehensive security check of both classified and unclassified networks for the installation. The base passed with an acceptable rating for both the NIPR and SIPR Networks.
“The CCRI is a holistic approach to determine the base’s capability to defend against cyber threats. This is not as simple as computer security, but also includes areas such as, but not limited to, security forces base defense, fire protection and electrical emergency procedures, for example,” said Tech. Sgt. Chad Deschane, 375th CS and one of several key leads for the inspection.
“What really impressed me was how many agencies across base reached out to our teams to support us during this timeframe,” he added. “It was truly a Team Scott effort.”
During a celebration event, Maj. Jason Parker, the 375th Communications Squadron commander, expressed his gratitude to his team, who worked tirelessly with units around the base and said he appreciated everyone’s cooperation.
“It definitely took everyone’s support across base,” Parker said. “Scott AFB and its numerous mission partners and network infrastructure is challenging, and ensuring we keep our systems secure is no small task. It takes everyone’s effort to defend our cyberspace platforms. Now we just need to keep this momentum going, stay vigilant, keep our good habits going strong and keep improving our ability to stay secure. Our nation is depending on us to do this, and together we can!”
