You’re invited

It was 100 years in the making, and now the celebratory kick-off for Scott AFB’s Centennial year is set for Jan. 6 starting at 3 p.m. at the Scott Event Center.
The event is open to DoD card holders and their families.
There will be refreshments and music provided by the USAF Band of Mid-America Starlifter to get things started. At 3:15 p.m. there’ll be a few comments from the 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, Col. Laura Lenderman. There will also be a proclamation from Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner designating 2017 as the “Year of Scott AFB,” and congratulatory messages from senior leaders.
At 5:30 p.m. there’ll be a fireworks display lit from the end of the flightline ramp closest to Shiloh Gate. The show can be viewed from the Event Center or anywhere near Warrior Park.
During the kickoff event, specialty coins and memorabilia will be available for purchase for those who’d like to commemorate the occasion and the year-long celebration.
The Centennial Kick-off is one of several events being planned for the year with the largest public gathering targeted for the June 10-11 airshow and open house that will feature the USAF Thunderbirds. For more about the airshow, please see www.scott.af.mil.
In addition to the installation’s 100th Birthday, 2017 is the 25th Anniversary of Air Mobility Command, the 30th Anniversary of U.S. Transportation Command and the Air Force’s 70th birthday.
