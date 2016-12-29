SAFB 2016 Year in Review

JANUARY: Col. Laura Lenderman welcomed Rep. Tammy Duckworth, one of several community and government leaders who visited the base throughout 2016. The 618th Air Operations Center helped identify the remains of eight service members who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Tops in Blue held their final show for the 57th season at the Mascoutah High School auditorium, and Scott implemented two new programs: Green Dot training and Continuous Process Improvement.
FEBRUARY: The 375th Civil Engineer Squadron Heavy Repair Element constructed a fitness pavilion at the James Gym track. The 375th Operational Support Squadron received an Air Traffic Control simulator to hone their skills in a risk-free environment. A C-21 was added to the Scott Field Heritage Air Park, making it the sixth plane to be displayed there.
MARCH: The 375th Security Forces Squadron held an active shooter exercise. Team Scott broke ground on a new Visitors Quarters, which will replace the Scott Inn and will feature 284 rooms, a 142-stall parking lot, 17 suites, conference rooms, a fitness facility, and a coffee shop. In celebration of 64 years in business, the Cardinal Creek Golf Course launched its course and program renovations.
APRIL: Scott held a mass casualty exercise with emergency responders, testing the installation’s capability to respond and control a crash scene. Team Scott came out to recognize retired Army Sergeant Cecil Wade, who received a Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal with Valor and his third bronze star for his Vietnam service. The 618th Air Operations Center brought home 650 passengers and 70 pets within 74 hours following an ordered departure of civilians and dependents assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing at Incirlik Air Base.
MAY: The 375th Air Mobility Wing held a mobility exercise to measure the wing’s ability to process personnel and cargo in the event of a mass deployment in support of a contingency operation. The 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron received a KC-135 static trainer for training simulations, and together, with the C-130 static trainer, will help save the base over $350,000 each year.
JUNE: An F-16 jet from the Wisconsin Air National Guard was refueled in a mission by the 906th Air Refueling Squadron. The Department of Veteran Affairs worked with the 375th AES to familiarize civilians on equipment the military uses during a joint exercise. The 375th Operations Support Squadron spent six months building Scott’s first-ever drop zone area to attract more customers to the ramp, and the base completed renovations and upgrades to the base pool.
JULY: The Visitor Control Center was dedicated to former Illinois Sen. Alan J. Dixon, and the 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepared its largest deployment wave to go overseas. Scott Air Force Base’s first transition summit and education fair attracted more than 1,000 attendees and included a total of 108 exhibitors. There were 125 children from the Scott community who participated in a ProCamp, hosted by Steve Smith Sr., five-time ProBowl nominee and wide receiver from the NFL Baltimore Ravens.
AUGUST: Scott made the dreams of 6-year-old Hayden Brown, a terminally ill child from Alton, become reality by making him a pilot for a day. The 3rd Manpower Requirements Squadron deactivated on Scott, and the Defense Information Systems Agency opened its new facility. Maj. Steven Fisher, a medic with the 375th Medical Group, received the Purple Heart. The 375th AES trained with the new Transportation Isolation System, which is designed to safely treat patients with highly contagious diseases or illnesses.
SEPTEMBER: More than 350 students from Central, Marissa, West, and Mascoutah Middle Schools attended Scott’s first-ever STEM Day. Air Mobility Command installed the Reduced Oxygen Breathing Device, saving Scott $60,000 a year by eliminating the need to travel to other bases for training. The 375th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted joint training with other firefighters from Joint Base Charleston, Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., the Mehlville Fire Protection District from St. Louis and St. Louis Public Schools.
OCTOBER: Scott hosted the Fall Festival and a chili cook-off, and the 375th Communications Group hosted its first-ever Communication Fitness Challenge and STEM banquet. Air Mobility Command consolidated its history with Military Airlift Command, adding 51 years to its history to make it the oldest major command in the Air Force. The 375th Operations Group created a new flight incentive program for Team Scott.
NOVEMBER: Team Scott members paid their respects to 20-year-old Pfc. Tyler R. Iubelt, who died due to injuries sustained from an improvised explosive device in Bagram, Afghanistan. Military leaders from Scott AFB were matched with 36 civic leaders for Team Scott’s new honorary commander program. The 375th AES traveled to Little Rock AFB, Ark., to take part in exercise Tropical Storm Greg.
DECEMBER: High-fives were exchanged during Scott’s tree-lighting festival for the holidays, where 200 live-cut Christmas trees were given to families. Senior Airman Emilio Solis, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron, developed a potentially life-saving ramp advancement that deploys an explosive ordinance device robot 60 seconds faster and requires only one person to operate. Militarychildcare.com, a one-stop shop website for childcare needs, launched for parents stationed at Scott Air Force Base.
