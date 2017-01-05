Scott Air Force Base Events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
JAN. 6
CENTENNIAL KICK-OFF CELEBRATION
The celebratory kick-off for Scott AFB’s Centennial year is set for 3 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Scott Event Center. All with base access are welcome to attend. There will be free refreshments and music provided by the USAF Band of Mid-America Starlifter to get things started. At 3:15 p.m. there’ll be a few comments from the 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, Col. Laura Lenderman, a proclamation from Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner designating 2017 as the “Year of Scott AFB,” as well as congratulatory messages from senior leaders and other recognitions to honor and reflect on Scott AFB’s legacy and contributions to our nation! At 5:30 p.m. there’ll be a fireworks display lit from the end of the flightline ramp closest to Shiloh Gate. The show can be viewed from the Event Center or anywhere near Warrior Park. Because parking will be limited, shuttles will be available to and from the event and pick up locations are being planned for Warrior Park, The Exchange, Airman & Family Readiness Satellite Pharmacy, AMC, TRANSCOM, 18th AF, Dorms and the 375th AMW HQ building.
JAN. 11
NEW YEAR NEW YOU EDUCATION AND TRAINING CENTER EVENT
The Scott AFB Education & Training Center is having an event from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan. 11. People can come sit down with one of the education center counselor’s for personal hands-on assistance in building their CCAF degree goal and recommendations for upcoming classes. People can also attend one of two short overview/Q&A sessions about CCAF catalog and upcoming 2017 changes from 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m. Education center counselors, on-base school advisors and National Test Center representatives will be available help people explore on-base, local, distance/online programs and CLEP/DSST exam options. For more information contact the education office at 375fss.education@us.af.mil or 256-3327/3328.
JAN. 12
MLK JR. LUNCHEON
The Commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing, Col. Laura L. Lenderman, cordially invites people to attend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Scott Event Center. The luncheon will feature special guest speaker, Brig. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Director of Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection, Air Mobility Command. Please RSVP by Jan. 6 using the link: https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=320203&k=0163420B7B54.
