SCOTT AFB: THEN & NOW

375TH COMMUNICATIONS GROUP: The communications training era began in Sept. 1940 with the opening of the Radio School, which trained over 150,000 Airmen. By 1959, the remaining courses were either phased out or relocated. Currently, the 375th Communications Group supports the mission of the 375th Air Mobility Wing in its global reach mission by providing command, control, communications and computer support to the Department of Defense.
Courtesy photo
BOWLING: The bowling center on base is always a popular destination for service members looking for entertainment. In 1972, Scott AFB received its current bowling center located in Bldg. 1934, which at the time was a 16-lane facility. Since then, it has been updated to include 24 lanes and the Spare Time Grille, a popular local eatery.
Courtesy photo
PHARMACY: In 1943, the Scott Field hospital pharmacy supported the base’s population of 20,000. The 375th Medical Group’s pharmacy priority is its patrons and finding better ways to serve them in their time of need.
Courtesy photo
AIR OPS: Scott Field began as an aviation-training field for World War I pilots in August 1917 when the 11th and 21st Aero Squadrons from Kelly Field, Texas arrived. The first flight from Scott Field occurred on Sept. 2, 1917. Scott Air Force Base, home to the Air Mobility Command, is also the headquarters of the U.S. Transportation Command and coordinates transportation across all military services.
Courtesy photo
375TH AEROMEDICAL EVACUATION SQUADRON: In October 1957, Scott Air Force Base realigned from Air Training Command to the Military Air Transport Service with a priority on aeromedical evacuation. The 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron is one of four active duty AE squadrons and they train, mobilize, and deploy aboard C-130, C-17, C-21, and KC-135 aircraft.
Courtesy photo
SCOTT CLUB: The Scott Event Center, once known in the 1940’s as the Service Club, provides a place for Team Scott to unwind while enjoying great food and entertainment for breakfast, lunch, and dinner or special events.
Courtesy photo
375TH SECURITY FORCES: Evolving from the Air Police in the 1950’s, the 375th Security Forces Squadron’s mission has stayed the same: to provide security and law enforcement services to the Scott Air Force Base community while meeting worldwide mobility requirements.
Courtesy photo
DFAC: Building 700 was once Scott Field’s 600-man mess hall in the 1940’s. The staff at the Nightingale Dining Facility at Scott Air Force Base host approximately 200 customers during lunch and 500 total between breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Nightingale Inn is an award-winning facility having been named the Best in AMC and Best in the Air Force.
Courtesy photo
AIR MOBILITY COMMAND: The Military Air Transport Service was re-designated as Military Airlift Command in 1966. Today, it is the Air Mobility Command, providing global air mobility at home and around the world.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Scott Field photographers Section
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
BOWLING: The bowling center on base is always a popular destination for service members looking for entertainment, such as those shown in this in this 1943 photo of a bowling tournament at Scott Field. In 1972, Scott AFB received its current bowling center located in Bldg. 1934, which at the time was a 16-lane facility. Since then, it has been updated to include 24 lanes and the Spare Time Grille, a popular local eatery.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
COMISSARY: Several base commissary facilities, including the main one in building 56, were consolidated and opened in a single base commissary in the newly renovated cold storage plant, Bldg. 1961. The Commissary ranks first for non-pay benefits with military patrons and still offers overall savings of more than 32 percent compared with retail stores.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
