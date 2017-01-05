HISTORIC LANDMARKS: Scott showcases airpower legacy

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder Pause

1:04 Snow falls in the metro-east

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

1:35 Can 12-year-old convince school administrators to allow Minecraft game at school?

2:42 East St. Louis plans to recognize 100th anniversary of 1917 race riots

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic