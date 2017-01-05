AIRCRAFT FLOWN AT SCOTT

JN-4H JENNY, 1918-21: Earl Hoag (officer-in-charge of flying) and A. J. Etheridge (post engineer), along with 2nd Lt. Seth Thomas, designed two air ambulances, or hospital ships, by modifying Jenny aircraft to carry patients. On Aug. 24, 1918, Scott’s air ambulance transported its first patient.
Courtesy photo
DIRIGIBLES/BALLOONS, 1921-37: The 12th Balloon Company and 9th Airship Company transferred to Scott Field from Fort Omaha, Neb. Formal lighter-than-air aircraft courses began. At this time, Scott Field had balloons and two small non-rigid airships. Scott’s airships, such as the TC-6 were housed in a facility with the distinction of being the second largest hangar in the world until 1937.
Courtesy photo
DIRIGIBLES/BALLOONS, 1921-37: The 12th Balloon Company and 9th Airship Company transferred to Scott Field from Fort Omaha, Neb. Formal lighter-than-air aircraft courses began. At this time, Scott Field had balloons and two small non-rigid airships. Scott’s airships, such as the TC-6 were housed in a facility with the distinction of being the second largest hangar in the world until 1937.
Courtesy photo
P-51 MUSTANG, 1952-53: The new fighter incorporated many of the latest developments in aeronautics, notably the laminar flow wing that was relatively symmetrical and offered less drag at high speed. While the Korean War is thought of as a jet war, the Mustang played a key role in ground attack. P-51s flew over 60,000 missions in the Korean War, and were credited with destroying 12 enemy aircraft.
Courtesy photo
48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
F-86 SABREJET, 1953-59: The 113th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron inactivated, and its mission of protecting Scott AFB and the St. Louis area was assumed by the newly activated 85th Fighter Interceptor Squadron by flying F- 86 Sabrejets. The 85th moved into newly completed readiness and alert hangars on the east side Scott‘s flight line.
Courtesy photo
C-121 CONSTELLATION, 1968: The C-121A was the military variant of the commercial Model 749 Constellation. Between 1948 and 1955 the USAF ordered 150 C-121As for use as cargo/passenger carriers, executive transports, and airborne early warning aircraft. As a troop carrier, they could carry a maximum of 44 passengers. Military use of the “Connie” spanned three wars: World War II, Korea and Vietnam and they were used extensively by both military and civilian airlines until the early 1960s. In addition, in 1967, an RC-121 was the first aircraft to provide Airborne Warning and Control intercept information to an Air Force fighter intercepting and shooting down a MiG over Vietnam.
Courtesy photo
C-118 LIFTMASTER, 1966-69: The C-118 Liftmaster aircraft brought the first aeromedical evacuation patients from Vietnam to Scott AFB. The evacuees stopped overnight at Scott, en-route to other medical facilities.
Courtesy photo
C-9 NIGHTINGALE, 1968-2003: In 1968, MAC activated a new 1400th Air Base Wing to take over host wing responsibility for Scott AFB. This allowed the 375th to focus more on its aeromedical airlift mission—a mission that was expanding through the addition of new medical transport aircraft, C-9A Nightingales. The new C-9A Nightingale was equipped with an assortment of important medical capabilities, but one of its most significant new features was its increased speed and range over existing medical transports.
Courtesy photo
CT-39A SABRELINER, 1978-1985: On April 1, 1975, MAC consolidated its newly acquired fleet of 106 Rockwell T-39A Sabreliners under an Administrative Airlift Division, activating three Operational Support Airlift squadrons: the 1400th Military Airlift Squadron at Norton AFB, Calif., the 1401st Military Airlift Squadron at Scott AFB, and the 1402nd Military Airlift Squadron at Andrews AFB, Md.
Courtesy photo
C-12 HURON, 1984-94: The C-12 Huron is a military version of an executive passenger and transport aircraft based on the Beech Model 200 Super King Air. It is primarily used by the Air Force, Navy, Army and Marine Corps for several functions, including range clearance, embassy support, medical evacuation, VIP transport, passenger and light cargo transport. The C-12 took its maiden flight on Oct. 27, 1972, and entered service with the Army in 1974. The aircraft can accommodate a maximum of two crew and 13 passengers or 5,000 pounds of cargo. More than 300 of these aircraft are currently in service with the armed forces. The C-12 Huron is the mainstay of operational support airlift.
Courtesy photo
C-21, 1984-present: The 375th received its first C-21As from Gates Learjet during flight line ceremonies at Scott. The C-21A operational support airlift units dispersed in 1993 as part of the objective wing reorganization but were re-consolidated under the 375th Airlift Wing again in 1997.
Courtesy photo
C-140 JET STAR, 1987-1990: The 1866th Facility Checking Squadron came to Scott AFB to perform flight inspections world-wide for DoD navigational aids/radar facilities on non-assigned Federal Aviation Administration C-140 Jet Star on Scott AFB controllers. The unit brought with it four C-140A Jet Stars.
Courtesy photo
C-29 HAWKER, 1990-91: This performed in-flight wartime/peacetime/contingency inspections and evaluations of Air Traffic Control systems and procedures (e.g., instrument departures, arrivals, and approaches). The aircraft ensured navigational aids provided safe guidance for instrument flight, especially at night or adverse weather.
Courtesy photo
C-40 CLIPPER, 2007-present: The 54th Airlift Squadron activated on Scott AFB as an active associate unit to fly C-40C aircraft assigned to the 932nd Airlift Wing.
Courtesy photo
KC-135R, 2009-PRESENT: The 906th Air Refueling Squadron moved from the 319th Operations Group, Grand Forks AFB, N.D., to the 375th Operations Group, Scott AFB. The 906th became an active associate unit flying the KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft of the 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy graphic
C-131 SAMARITAN, 1966-69: Gaining all the resources and manpower from the 1405th, the 375th was able to seamlessly take over the 1405 ATW‘s missions. The 375th performed, managed and trained others for aeromedical airlift, an airlift mission flown primarily with C-131A Samaritans, supported by C-118 Liftmasters. The wing maintained and scheduled air shuttle and courier services to the east and west coasts.
Courtesy photo
Comments