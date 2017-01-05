375TH AIR MOBILITY WING HISTORY

In June of 1949 the 375th Troop Carrier Wing was established in the Air Force Reserves in Pennsylvania. It had been initially established in May of 1949. The wing was later ordered to relocate to Greenville Air Force Base, South Carolina under active service due to the Korean War. Serving under Tactical Air Command and then 18th Air Force, the 375th participated in troop airlift operations, paratroop drops and exercises.
The wing remained active until July of 1952, when it returned back to the Greater Pittsburgh Airport in Pennsylvania on reserve status. In November 1957, the wing inactivated. In December of 1965 the wing was activated again and re-designated as the 375th Aeromedical Airlift Wing in 1966 to reflect its new mission at Scott AFB, which was to be a central location and first CONUS stop for many aeromedical evacuees. The wing absorbed the mission and resources from the previous 1405th Aeromedical Transport Wing after it was discontinued later that year. In 1977, both units were awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.
In 1968, MAC activated a new 140th Air Base Wing to take over host wing responsibility for Scott AFB. This allowed the 375th to focus more on its aeromedical airlift mission—a mission that was expanding through the addition of new medical transport aircraft, C-9A Nightingales, which brought significantly increased speed and came to represent aeromedical evacuation.
In 1979, a typhoon in Japan ruptured a fuel tank setting fire to marine barracks. The 375th Aeromedical Airlift Wing then coordinated the largest burn aeromedical evacuation in history, evacuating 38 of the 44 injured victims.
After the U.S. invaded Grenada during Operation URGENT FURY in 1983, the 375th AAW flew 29 missions and completed 232 patient movements.
After Operation JUST CAUSE began in 1989, the 375th AAW began flying special daily C-9A aeromedical missions from San Antonio. In all, 257 military patients were transported to their home units for convalescent leave and further medical treatment.
In 1991 the 375th Military Airlift Wing was re-designated as the 375th Airlift Wing. Air Mobility Command was then activated at Scott AFB in 1992. From then until 2005 the 375th took part in relief for the “Great Flood” of 1993, Hurricane Bonnie, Hurricane Katrina and assisted in Operations RESTORE HOPE, SUPPORT HOPE, UPHOLD DEMOCRACY, JOINT ENDEAVOR, ALLIED FORCE, NOBLE EAGLE, IRAQI FREEDOM, and SECURE TOMORROW.
On Oct. 1, 2009, additional capability was added with the arrival of the 906th Air Refueling Squadron, as a 375th active associate unit to support flying KC-135R aircraft of the 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard. Subsequently, the 375th Airlift Wing was re-designated as the 375th Air Mobility Wing.
The current seal for the 375th AMW, created in 1992, has the motto, “Help from above.” The mission of the 375th AMW is enabling combat power and its vision is providing precise combat capability to the warfighter ... always.
