SCOTT AFB THROUGH THE YEARS

In 1917, construction began on Scott Field, which is named after Corporal Frank Scott, the first enlisted person killed in an aviation crash.
In 1918, a modified JN-4 “Jenny” became Scott Field’s first air ambulance when transporting an aviator who broke his leg.
In 1921, Scott Field became a lighter-than-air station, flying dirigibles and balloons used for observation, aerial photography, navigation, and armament.
In 1927, Capt. Hawthorne Gray made three attempts to break the balloon altitude record of 40,809 feet. He finally reached 42,470 feet, but died in the attempt.
In 1938, Scott Field was initially chosen to be the new home for General Headquarters Air Force. In preparation for the new mission, P-3, several homes, the Scott Gate, Hangar 1 and four mile-long runways were constructed.
In 1940, the Radio and Communications School accepted its first students, becoming a technical training hub for the Army Air Forces in World War II. In all, 150,000 were trained at Scott until 1957.
In 1943, women were serving at Scott Field in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC). The base’s first Women in the Air Force (WAF) Squadron was established in 1957.
In 1948, Scott Field became Scott Air Force Base.
In 1957, the Military Air Transport Service assumed command at Scott AFB, and the move included the Airways and Air Communication Service, which is the current Air Force Network Integration Center’s predecessor. MATS is the predecessor of Military Airlift Command, which would take command in 1966. The present-day equivalent, Air Mobility Command, would take MAC’s place in 1992.
In 1958, Scott AFB’s current medical facility opened as a full-service hospital after four years of construction as a full-service hospital.
In 1963, the 932nd Troop Carrier Group (current-day 932nd Airlift Wing Reserve unit) activated to command the 73rd Troop Carrier Squadron after a reorganization of the Reserves following the Cuban Missile Crisis.
In 1963, the Defense Commercial Communications Office (Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization’s predecessor) became a field activity for the Defense Communications Agency (Defense Information Systems Agency’s predecessor).
In 1973, 357 former POWs returned from the Vietnam War through Scott AFB during Operation HOMECOMING after the Paris Peace Accords were signed.
By 1975, the 375th Aeromedical Airlift Wing, which became Scott AFB’s host wing in 1966, assumed responsibility for aeromedical evacuations across the globe.
In 1987, the United States Transportation Command activates at Scott AFB ad calls P-4 its first home. Their motto is “Together, we deliver.”
In 1989, the Air Force Communications Command moved into its new Headquarters, Bldg. 1700. AFCC later became the Air Force Communications Agency, and is today known as the Air Force Network Integration Center.
In 1991, family and friends of deployed Scott members celebrated the return of their loved ones at the close of Operation DESERT STORM in 1991.
In 1992, Air Mobility Command activated at Scott AFB. In October 2016, AMC merged histories with MAC, making AMC the U.S. Air Force’s oldest major command.
The 18th Air Force reactivated at Scott AFB in 2003, as the operational component and only numbered Air Force in AMC.
In 2005, the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron deployed to the site of Hurricane Katrina to airlift victims from devastated areas.
In 2015, the 688th Cyberspace Operations Group joined Scott AFB’s mission partners to support the Department of Defense’s global mobility operations on the cyber front.
Military and state leaders cut the ribbon officially opening the new Defense Information Systems Agency compound at Scott on Aug. 11. The $100 million facility was completed on time and under budget.
Today, Scott AFB is a joint force showcase team executing rapid global mobility every day, thanks to 31 mission partners and a 13,000-member workforce. Scott is the largest employer in Southwestern Illinois, with a $3.5 billion dollar impact to the region.
