Scott Air Force Base meetings

Note: Scott meetings are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any meeting to the POC listed.

AF SERGEANT’S ASSOCIATION

The AF Sergeants Association meets at 11:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month in the dining facility in the POW MIA Room. AFSA general membership meeting dates for 2017 are Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12. For more Information about AFSA, please contact Chapter 872 President Tech Sgt. Ben Weavers at 256-8189 or ben.weavers@us.af.mil.

AIR FORCE ASSOCIATION

General membership meetings are held quarterly at the Scott Club. For more information, email smcaf168afa@live.com.

RETIREE ACTIVITIES COUNCIL

Meets at 1 p.m. the second Thursday of every month in Bldg P-10 (MPF), Room A-209 (Conference Room A).

All retired military, their families and projected retirees are welcome to attend. For more info, contact Denver Baldwin at 256-5092.

WIDOW/WIDOWER’S SUPPORT GROUP

The Scott AFB Widow/Widower’s Support Group meets at 12:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month in Bldg. 1650, Airman and Family Readiness Center (near the Post Office) and is bring your own lunch style. For more information call Barbara Wilson at (618) 337-3646 or Rose Wilson at (618) 234-7685.

