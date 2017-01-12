Scott AFB Exchange celebrates opening of Exchange Mall Panda Express

The Scott Air Force Base Exchange celebrated the grand opening of Panda Express at the Exchange Mall on Jan. 5.
Col. Laura Lenderman, 375th Air Mobility Wing Commander, helped Scott Exchange General Manager Rita Sheridan cut the ribbon to the restaurant to the cheers and applause from hungry patrons awaiting the store’s opening. The restaurant, which offers a wide variety of Chinese-inspired entrees such as orange chicken, Beijing beef, General Tso’s chicken and honey walnut shrimp, is the first Panda Express to open at an Exchange mall or food court.
The opening of Panda Express strengthens our goal to make the Scott Exchange a one-stop shopping, dining and entertainment destination for our military family here at Scott Air Force Base. Rita Sheridan, Scott Exchange general manager
“The Exchange couldn’t be prouder to bring yet another high-quality, name brand dining option to the Airmen and families at Scott Air Force Base,” Sheridan said. “The opening of Panda Express strengthens our goal to make the Scott Exchange a one-stop shopping, dining and entertainment destination for our military family at Scott Air Force Base.”
Panda Express also offers string bean chicken breast, broccoli beef, grilled chicken teriyaki and a variety of mixed vegetables—each coming in at 300 calories or less.
The SAFB Exchange Mall is at 207 W. Winters St., Bldg 1981.
