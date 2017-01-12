375th Air Mobility Wing JA team holds 2nd annual Military Justice Symposium

The 375th Air Mobility Wing Judge Advocate’s military justice team hosted the 2nd annual Military Justice Symposium at Scott Air Force Base on Dec. 12.
The purpose of the MJS was to give commanders, first sergeants, and supervisors a forum to come together and discuss military justice issues during the course of their daily operations. Approximately 30 commanders, first sergeants and supervisors attended this event.
“The MJS offers a robust training opportunity in maintaining good order and discipline and in the administration of military justice,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Catron, 375th AMW staff judge advocate. “This year’s focus was to update leaders with recent trends and issues and to provide tactical advice and tips that would deliver immediate results. This training augments other initiatives of the legal office such as new commander and first sergeants training.”
During the two-hour event, topics ranged from progressive discipline measures to recent changes in command actions, as well as responsibilities on issues like the Department of Defense’s transgender policy.
On June 30, Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that transgender individuals will now be able to openly serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Catron said that because many commanders do not routinely deal with discipline issues, the level of expertise during the MJS can vary.
“Bringing leaders together in one forum provides us a captive and receptive audience while allowing the cross-tell of vignettes and advice from experienced leaders,” said Catron. “Our military justice motto is ‘firm, fair, fast,’ which identifies the importance of providing swift but firm discipline with a focus on rehabilitation, where appropriate.”
Other presentations on topics of the military justice system included courts-martial, Article 15s, and discharges.
Capt. Deepa Patel, 375th AMW/JA chief of military justice, said events like the MJS are important because they foster dialogue and allow commanders and first sergeants an opportunity to ask questions on issues of the day.
“Maintaining good order and discipline is essential to carrying out the mission,” said Patel. “So when a unit is dealing with a justice matter, it can impact the mission and our members. The legal office works with commanders and first sergeants to ensure that military justice matters are handled fairly, firmly and expeditiously.
