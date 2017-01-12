Scott Air Force Base News

January 12, 2017 12:16 PM

Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!

SENIOR AIRMEN BELOW THE ZONE SELECTIONS:

▪ Airman 1st Class Ja’Keisha Williams, 375th Medical Group

▪ Airman 1st Class Koffi Abban, 375th Comptroller Squadron

▪ Airman 1st Class Andrew Tipton, 375th Communications Group

▪ Airman 1st Class Christina Ard, 375th Communications Group

▪ Airman 1st Class Jasmine Pratt, 375th Communications Group

▪ Airman 1st Class Dijana Jakimoska, 375th Communications Group

CCRI OUTSTANDING PERFORMER:

▪ Master Sgt. Chad Warner, 375th Communication Squadron

FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT SENIOR NCO OF THE YEAR:

▪ Master Sgt. Kathy Blake, 375th Comptroller Squadron

RESOURCE ADVISOR OF THE YEAR, INSTALLATION LEVEL:

▪ Staff Sgt. Landon Spaulding, 375th Mission Support Group

AIR NATIONAL GUARD’S 2016 OUTSTANDING AIRCREW FLIGHT EQUIPMENT SMALL PROGRAM OF THE YEAR:

▪ Tech. Sgt. Chris Cargill, 906th Air Refueling Squadron

▪ Tech. Sgt. Chris Forni, 906th Air Refueling Squadron

▪ Tech. Sgt. Jim Elder, 906th Air Refueling Squadron

▪ Staff Sgt. Andrea James, 906th Air Refueling Squadron

▪ Senior Airman Nathan Lax, 906th Air Refueling Squadron

▪ Airman 1st Class Remington Weston, 906th Air Refueling Squadron

