Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!
SENIOR AIRMEN BELOW THE ZONE SELECTIONS:
▪ Airman 1st Class Ja’Keisha Williams, 375th Medical Group
▪ Airman 1st Class Koffi Abban, 375th Comptroller Squadron
▪ Airman 1st Class Andrew Tipton, 375th Communications Group
▪ Airman 1st Class Christina Ard, 375th Communications Group
▪ Airman 1st Class Jasmine Pratt, 375th Communications Group
▪ Airman 1st Class Dijana Jakimoska, 375th Communications Group
CCRI OUTSTANDING PERFORMER:
▪ Master Sgt. Chad Warner, 375th Communication Squadron
FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT SENIOR NCO OF THE YEAR:
▪ Master Sgt. Kathy Blake, 375th Comptroller Squadron
RESOURCE ADVISOR OF THE YEAR, INSTALLATION LEVEL:
▪ Staff Sgt. Landon Spaulding, 375th Mission Support Group
AIR NATIONAL GUARD’S 2016 OUTSTANDING AIRCREW FLIGHT EQUIPMENT SMALL PROGRAM OF THE YEAR:
▪ Tech. Sgt. Chris Cargill, 906th Air Refueling Squadron
▪ Tech. Sgt. Chris Forni, 906th Air Refueling Squadron
▪ Tech. Sgt. Jim Elder, 906th Air Refueling Squadron
▪ Staff Sgt. Andrea James, 906th Air Refueling Squadron
▪ Senior Airman Nathan Lax, 906th Air Refueling Squadron
▪ Airman 1st Class Remington Weston, 906th Air Refueling Squadron
