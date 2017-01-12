375th AMW “Showcase on ICE”

Staff Sgt. Kyle Cassidy 375th Communications Support Squadron, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” While filling in for the flight’s Operations Manager, he steered the Mobility Air Force Cyber Coordination Center’s response through an unprecedented Air Force-wide Group Policy deletion issue as well as an AMC-wide NIPRnet outage, providing constant situational awareness on operational impact, system status, and corrective actions to Headquarters AMC and 18th Air Force. Additionally, Cassidy wrote the book on AMC’s management of authorized service interruptions, codifying 14 Training Business Area tasks and authoring a 320 line-item guide to tracking. He also coordinated and briefed headquarters leadership on critical network maintenance issues, which earned him the FY16 Outstanding Cyber Systems NCO award.
Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Garcia
Comments