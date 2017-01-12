Scott kicks off centennial year focused on heritage, missions and partnerships

Scott Air Force Base enters its 100th year in 2017, and the installation celebrated its heritage, missions and partnerships with a kick off celebration, one of many events that will highlight the base’s “Century of Service.”
Scott is the fourth oldest continuously active base in the Air Force, with a history that reaches back to World War I. Scott Field started as a pilot training base, transitioned into lighter-than-air missions, and added a communications school mission during World War II. After the birth of the Air Force, Scott helped usher in the modern jet age, and has grown into the nation’s premier transportation and cyber hub for the Department of Defense.
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner joined Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti to proclaim 2017 as the “Year of Scott Air Force Base.” He also congratulated the greater Scott communities who have supported the military and civilian employees and their families, and thanked the military members for protecting freedom and selflessly dedicating their lives to serving the nation.
(This base) has cultivated a Medal of Honor winner, the first Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, two Air Force Chiefs of Staff, and the current Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; not to mention hosting an entire combatant command—the United States Transportation Command, one of only nine such organizations in the Department of Defense, reporting directly to the secretary of defense. Lt. Col. Matthew Getty, 375th Operations Support Squadron commander
On behalf of the Southwest Illinois Council of Mayors, Mayor Mark Eckert, the president of the council, also wished Scott a happy 100th birthday.
“Scott Air Force Base has been a cornerstone of America’s defense and today oversees major transportation for our service members whether for national defense, peacekeeping or for humanitarian operations,” he said. “Our service men and women forego comfort, face hardships, confront danger and sometimes give their lives in our defense, and they have well-earned our unwavering support. The men and women who serve at Scott Air Force Base are our family, and we are as invested in their well-being as they are in ours.”
As Master of Ceremonies for the event, Lt. Col. Matthew Getty, 375th Operations Support Squadron commander, shared a series of stories about people’s connections to the base.
This kickoff celebration is just one of the many ways the base plans to celebrate. The largest public event on base will be the 2017 Airshow and Open House, that’s set on June 10-11 featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
Col. Laura Lenderman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander and Scott AFB Installation Commander, then addressed the Scott community partners, family and friends in the audience, saying, “We would not have been able to do what we do for the past 100 years, or for the next 100 years without all of your support.”
Several community members to include Mayor Eckert, Rick Vernier, Mary Jo Forste, retired Chief Master Sgt. Pamela Dorsey, and 5-year-old Devyn Baggett assisted the colonel in unveiling a centennial sign. Each of these community members have a tie to the base’s history or future which was shared during the ceremony (see related story on page 5A).
In addition the Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Starlifter ensemble performed a medley of music through the decades and the event ended with a 10 minute fireworks display.
In addition to the installation’s 100th Birthday, Scott AFB also is acknowledging 2017 as the 30th Anniversary of U.S. Transportation Command and the 70th Birthday of the U.S. Air Force.
