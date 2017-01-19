375th AMW “Showcase on ICE”

Senior Airman Brandon Vidanueva, 375th Aerospace Medical Squadron, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Vidanueva is a consummate professional who seeks out process improvements for any and all wasted steps involving Public Health. As the Public Health’s Communicable Disease consultant, he provides immunization requirements, disease awareness, sexually transmitted disease prevention, and latent tuberculosis monitoring for the base populace. Vidanueva communicated and directed actions to eliminate redundant medical screening reviews for Airman enrolled in the First Term Airman program. This innovative idea allowed all requirements to be accomplished within a member’s first 30 days of base in-processing instead of the process that required repeated visits. He also minimized and standardized sexually transmitted disease AHLTA encounters, saving providers at least 15 minutes off each patient visit.
Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Garcia
