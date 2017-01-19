Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!
CENTENNIAL KICKOFF:
▪ Capt. Danielle Duso, 375th Mission Support Group
▪ Senior Master Sgt. Ann Mitchell, 375th Mission Support Group
▪ Eric Reed, 375th Mission Support Group
▪ 1st Lt. Aaron Smith, 375th Medical Group
▪ Master Sgt. Waylon Ross, 375th Air Mobility Wing
▪ Karen Petitt, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs
▪ Christine Spargur, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs
▪ Tom Jozwiak, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs
▪ Sean Clements, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs
▪ Senior Airman Erica Fowler, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs
▪ Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs
AIR MOBILITY COMMAND OUTSTANDING CONTRACTING OFFICER:
▪ 1st Lt. Anthony Gray, 375th Mission Support Group
AIR MOBILITY COMMAND INNOVATION IN AF CONTRACTING—INDIVIDUAL:
▪ Christina Gowdy, 375th Mission Support Group
