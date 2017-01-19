Scott Air Force Base News

January 19, 2017 1:42 PM

Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!

CENTENNIAL KICKOFF:

▪ Capt. Danielle Duso, 375th Mission Support Group

▪ Senior Master Sgt. Ann Mitchell, 375th Mission Support Group

▪ Eric Reed, 375th Mission Support Group

▪ 1st Lt. Aaron Smith, 375th Medical Group

▪ Master Sgt. Waylon Ross, 375th Air Mobility Wing

▪ Karen Petitt, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

▪ Christine Spargur, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

▪ Tom Jozwiak, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

▪ Sean Clements, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

▪ Senior Airman Erica Fowler, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

▪ Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

AIR MOBILITY COMMAND OUTSTANDING CONTRACTING OFFICER:

▪ 1st Lt. Anthony Gray, 375th Mission Support Group

AIR MOBILITY COMMAND INNOVATION IN AF CONTRACTING—INDIVIDUAL:

▪ Christina Gowdy, 375th Mission Support Group

